Adele Exarchopoulos celebrates 2024 with Le Papoutin

For the first show of 2024, the unusual journalists of the “Rencontres du Papoutin” will ask the actress Adèle Exarchopoulos their most “cash” questions. France 2 is scheduled to meet explosively face-to-face on January 6 at 8:30 p.m.



5 January 2024 • By Cassandre Roseret / handicap.fr



In 2024, Adele Exarchopoulos will open the Rencontres du Papoutin Ball on January 6 at 8:30 pm. france 2, Following her colleagues Gilles Lellouche, Camille Cottin and Jonathan Cohen, the actress will have to face unfiltered questions from forty journalists who have autism. Opportunity for the hero of an award winning film adele’s life Expressing yourself openly and talking about your passion, your family or even your relationship with your childhood. The highlight of the show? A surprise musical guest at the end of the show! New year, same rules: “You can call Le Papoutin anything but, above all, anything can happen! , © Alice Linares/FTV



