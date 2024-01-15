Adele Exarchopoulos is conquering Hollywood: her new American projects with Pixar and Lena Dunham

Just crowned Cesar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role i will always see your faces Of jean hairy, Adele Exarchopoulos sets out to conquer Hollywood. Or rather: he is slowly but surely continuing his rise to prominence in American cinema. Yesterday, Pixar Studios announced the names of the actors who will play the highly anticipated new characters On the contrary 2, maya hawk, Ayo Edebiri, Paul Walter Hauser and a certain Adele Exarchopoulos, It’s a matter of great French pride to see the name of one of our best actresses on the poster of such a high-quality animated production.

Remember: in 2015, the first part of vice versaAn animated film dedicated to human emotions has attracted thousands of viewers from all four corners of the world, spanning all generations. This time the heroine has become a teenager. The Manichean emotions of childhood – joy and anger, to name just a few – must contend with other very intrusive influences: anxiety, jealousy, embarrassment and boredom, to which Adele Exarchopoulos will lend her deep, charming voice. This is an event in itself, as the actress was cast as the original voice, not the French voice. We also look for it first trailer Aired yesterday, in the guise of a young purple girl, exhausted, slumped on the couch. Boredom in all its glory:

This casting marks a real evolution for the man who last year voiced one of the characters in Pixar Studio’s other recent success: primaryPresented at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival.

From Pixar to Netflix, from Emotion to Lena Dunham

Pixar Studios’ announcement follows another very promising casting announcement: that of the Netflix series Too muchSigned Lena Dunham, Who We’re Already Paying for the Series girls And Camping, the pitch? Jessica is in her thirties. Based in New York, she dedicates her life to her work and is recovering from a painful breakup. She leaves for London in hopes of starting a new chapter in her life and meets Felix red flag Traveling she can’t resist. As always, Lena Dunham surfs the clichés of the rosy fairytale to better present her caustic, brash and awkward take on the sentimental torments of today’s thirties. Among the first names to come forward to complete this exciting project: Megan Stalter, Will Sharp, stephen fryEmily Ratajkowski, janicza bravo But also Adele Exarchopoulos. According to information received from DiversityTen half-hour episodes have been ordered by the streaming platform. after ThiefOf melanie laurentSo Adele Exarchopoulos is part of one of Netflix’s most exciting projects.