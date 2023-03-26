Adele goes to SZA’s “SOS Tour” show and leaves flowers for the artist

The owner of the album “SOS” (2022) reported nervousness when discovering, after the show, that Adele was in the audience. Photos: Frazer Harrison; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images (POPline use authorized)

SZA is about to close the first stage of the “SOS Tour”a series of concerts that promote the album that earned the smash hit “Kill Bill”. But, before fulfilling the entire agenda, the North American artist received a very special presence in the presentation of this Wednesday (22)at the Kia Forum, Inglewood, United States. Nobody else nobody less than Adele went to see the performance of SZAand still left flowers for the artist along with a letter. Legends that support each other!

“Bruh… This is too much for me. Good thing I had no idea otherwise I wouldn’t have gone on stage.”reacted the singer in the Instagram story to the presence not only of Adele as well as the couple Justin and Hailey Bieber in the audience.

Adele is living her life at the SZA concert pic.twitter.com/knGpImaD7n — Ganpuppy (@ant_daydreamer) March 23, 2023





Afterwards, the voice of “Shirt” published another story with a letter she had received from Adelethat said: “Thank you for having us. With love”. Showing the message and the flowers he received from the singer of “Easy On Me”, SZA vibrated: “Rethinking here all my performance today”.

Advertising — Adele was present at the concert. pic.twitter.com/SA2CtvykMQ — SZA Access (@SZAaccess) March 23, 2023







This was the first of two sold out shows in the arena Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, USA. The second presentation takes place this evening. Thursday (23). Between the days May 19th and 21st, SZA will make another stop with “SOS Tour” at the Hangout Music Festival, in Gulf Shores, Alabama, also in the United States. Fans are expecting more tour dates in other regions to be announced soon.

