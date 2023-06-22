Adele has a distinctive soreness ‘down there’ caused by tight underwear. Vaginal doctor gives advice. Nina

During her Sunday show, Adele was suddenly very candid. She shared that she has a little health problem there. And her tight underwear was to blame. Many women deal with the same discomfort, says our vulva doctor, especially in the summer. He explains which underwear will keep your intimate parts healthy.



The life of a famous artist isn’t always glamorous. Sometimes, like all other mortals, you have to go to the doctor with an embarrassing illness. Singer Adele was anything but shy when she opened up about it to her fans at her concert in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“I wear Spanx (Tight Shapewear, ed.) when i perform But I always sweat so much and that sweat has nowhere to go,” the artist laughed during his set. “So I have to constantly be in my sweats. Do you know what the doctors had to give me? I didn’t even know it existed. Jock Itch Cream!,

The cream that Adele mentioned is a well known antifungal cream in the US. One specifically for the fungus down there. “I owe it to myself”, the singer laughs on stage. “For God’s sake, I don’t know why I’m telling you that.”

A yeast infection in your vulva is preventable, doctors say. “This Fabric Lets Your Skin Breathe”

However, it’s better if Adele breaks that big taboo. Many women get fungal infections down there and vulva doctor Hans Verstraelen (UGent) can explain exactly why. “The vulva is a very closed part where a lot of sweat and sebum is produced and a lot of moisture is retained. That moist environment creates more friction, which can lead to burns.

Especially in summer, when you sweat a little more than usual, it is not pleasant. And your health also deteriorates. For example, a moist environment is a breeding ground for the Candida yeast that occurs naturally in your vagina. And this can lead to a Candida infection: a yeast infection accompanied by a burning, itching sensation and a lot of excess discharge.

Oh Yaz sells ‘healthy’ underpants. © Irmi Photography



Are you susceptible to such infections? Then Verstraelen’s advice is clear. Don’t wear tight underwear like Adele. “It’s better to opt for briefs made from absorbent, breathable fabrics.”

The classic answer is: cotton. Or silk, but it’s a bit more delicate and less easy to wash at high temperatures. Companies are also experimenting with new materials, says stylist Sarah Roelstreit. “You increasingly find underwear made from bamboo or lyocell, a type of wood pulp. It is more comfortable and healthier for your vagina than polyester briefs.



The fabric is very skin and allergy friendly, allows your skin to breathe and is very absorbent and moisture-regulating Lor Jansen of underwear brand Oh Yaz

Belgian Lor Jensens also went in search of ‘healthy’ underwear. Because she didn’t like it, she went on to investigate and founded her own brand: Oh Yaz. After a lot of research, she finally came up with ‘Ecovero’, a more ecological alternative to viscose.

“Textiles are also made from wood and pulp from sustainable forestry. It produces 50 percent fewer emissions than regular viscose and requires half the energy and water. And above all: The fabric is very skin and allergy friendly, allows your skin to breathe and is very absorbent and moisture-regulating.

