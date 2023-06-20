Adele reveals: ‘Has a yeast infection’

,Have mercy on me”, he must have thought.

The superstar seems to be dying for Adele. The British singer’s concert outfits get a lot of attention and many fans agree that she looks great time and time again on stage, however it is not only dazzle And glamour for the singer.

Anyone who has been to an Adele concert or seen any of her performances knows that Adele loves to make the audience laugh. beautiful voice, witty remarks and dirty jokes; You can expect all that when you praise him. On June 17, she was in Las Vegas, where she performs daily, and told onlookers she was sweating like crazy. how come? She wears super-tight shaping underwear under her dress.

Pretty okay, but it makes sure all the sweat stays in and that’s not good. She says that because of this she got a yeast infection.

“I always wear Spanx to make sure I fit into my outfits,” she says. on stage, “I sweat a lot and it has nowhere to go. In fact, I’m covered in my own sweat all the time. My doctor has now given me a cream for groin fungus.”

Viewers can laugh at Adele’s openness. She keeps laughing: “So I have to spray it on myself. I don’t have fucking Consider why I am telling you this!

While yeast infections can be quite bothersome, it doesn’t spoil Adele’s fun. She can even sing with sultry corrective underwear on.

How is it possible that it has started breeding down there, Simple: Because the fabric is tighter on the body, you’ll sweat faster and be more prone to infection. What is common is folliculitis. The hair follicles become inflamed and you get itchy red bumps. Blood upset! Ultimately, you can wear corrective underwear with confidence if you feel comfortable with it. just be aware, A good broadcast every now and then is not an overrated luxury.

Source: RTL Boulevard, Dragonfly

Charles Stoffels brunopress