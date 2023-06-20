Adele reveals: ‘Has a yeast infection’

,Have mercy on me”, he must have thought.

The superstar seems to be dying for Adele. The British singer’s concert outfits get a lot of attention and many fans agree that she looks great time and time again on stage, however it is not only dazzle And glamour for the singer.

Anyone who has been to an Adele concert or seen any of her performances knows that Adele loves to make the audience laugh. beautiful voice, witty remarks and dirty jokes; You can expect all that when you praise him. On June 17, she was in Las Vegas, where she performs daily, and told onlookers she was sweating like crazy. how come? She wears super-tight shaping underwear under her dress.

Pretty okay, but it makes sure all the sweat stays in and that’s not good. She says that because of this she got a yeast infection.

