Adele Viret Quartet / Jazz Migration IMFP Salon-de-Provence, Tuesday May 21, 2024.

8pm Part 1 – IMFP Jazz Workshop

9pm Adele Viret Quartet

To prepare the core of this first repertoire, Adele Viret decided to return to the piano of her childhood home, as a return to the normal landscape, to the custom of family and musical stories. Without any conditions other than opening the way to instinctive impulses, he let his hands flow freely over the keyboard to make the strings and hammers dance. And from this raw emotion, she wove a first canvas around which she could blend her cello and the voices of three musicians dear to her: Oscar Viret, fraternity partner, on trumpet, Wajdi Riahi on piano, and Pierre Hurty on battery. .

The instrumentation of this quartet is intended to be eccentric, and it takes us into the depths of a very chamber environment where sharing of roles, relays, permutations, mischief and a generous dose of audacity are as necessary. Mutual trust is complete and we navigate tenderly between horizons that sometimes seem bathed in the shores of the Mediterranean, and others where the sky becomes more uncertain, stormy, like the storm flooding over the happy Noah in Flanders. Goes: “Godzidank! Hate Regent!”, unless these are already a prelude to reverence, or an invitation to flee. According to the blasts, steps of two, then three and then four, we ascend, and along the way the equinox tides, wide open spaces, and other youthful rolls echo within us!

adele viret cello

oscar viret trumpet

Wajdi Riyahi Piano

Pierre Hurty Drums

Catering is possible with Miguel and his Paella

Reservation on 06 27 46 57 21

