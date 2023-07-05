Adele warns fans after cast members criticize everything: “I’ll kill you”

It has become a “trend” to throw things, including bras, phones and even sex toys, on stage and at performers. But Adele, she doesn’t accept it and she made that clear last weekend.

Even our own Angel recently experienced this. In a video on TikTok, she laughed and said that a bra was thrown at her head and she was “not sure what to do with it”. But British singer Adele isn’t going to take it that way, she said during her show in Las Vegas last weekend. “Have you noticed how people are forgetting show etiquette these days? and they sometimes Stool Throwing it on stage,” he asked. The singer said, “I dare you to do that, I’ll kill you,” after which she grabbed a T-shirt gun and began marching through the audience. The singer laughed and said, “Because throwing things at artists should end, but artists are allowed to shoot at the audience.”

It’s no wonder Adele gets so angry, last week singer Bebe Rexha was injured in New York when a fan threw a phone at her. He injured his eye, had to cancel his concert and eventually had to get stitches. The person who threw the phone was identified as 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna, who was later caught by police and charged with assault, aggravated assault, attempted assault and harassment. According to police, Malavagna claimed he thought it would be “funny” to throw the phone at the pop star.

(Read more below tweet)

A few days later, 29-year-old Ava Max suffered an eye injury after a fan crawled on stage during a performance in Los Angeles. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini, 29, was also injured during a concert when a bracelet was thrown at her.

And pop icon Pink experienced it in London: A fan threw a bag of ashes onto the stage. It turned out to be his mother’s ashes. Another fan decided to give cheese to the singer. Sex toys also appeared on Lil Nas X’s stage earlier this week.