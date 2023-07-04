Adele warns fans in Las Vegas: ‘I will kill you’

adele

“Throwing shit on the stage… did you see that? If you throw anything at me, I will kill you,” she said. He made it abundantly clear that his audience should not try to hurl anything his way.

Things have already been hurled at several of Adele’s co-workers. For example, singer Bebe Rexha was hit by a telephone during a performance in New York in June. After this he had to stop his show. Late last year, a handful of candy was thrown at Harry Styles during a performance in Los Angeles. He completed the performance, but was clearly in trouble with his eye. Lady Gaga was hurt by an object on stage last year as well. In her case it was a hug, but it came through her mind while she was singing.

It might get even weirder: A bag of ashes came onto the stage at a performance by singer P!NK last month. The stunned singer wasn’t sure what to make of it, but continued with her show.

beer splash

Even Dutch artists get things thrown at them when they are on stage. For example, beer glasses were thrown several times at Mart Hoogkammer from the audience, and rapper Snell had to stop a performance last year because of a beer shower.

