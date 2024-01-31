Adele will perform in Munich this summer

main principle

The 35-year-old, winner of multiple Grammy Awards, will perform over four consecutive evenings in a major German city in early August.

British singer Adele will perform in Munich in August 2024, her first performance in continental Europe since 2016, the Live Nation performance platform announced on its website on Wednesday. 80,000 people are expected each evening

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my summer.” Adele, on her Instagram account

Adele is one of the most famous and popular pop artists in the world. He has received many prestigious awards such as Grammy Awards and Golden Globes.

Their albums, singles and music videos sell millions of copies and sometimes receive billions of views on the Internet. Songs such as “Someone Like You” and “Rolling in the Deep” from her 2011 album “21” have been streamed over one and a half billion times on the music platform Spotify.

The artist is currently in residence in Las Vegas, United States until June. According to Live Nation, she performed a total of 100 shows over 50 weekends under the slogan “Weekends with Adele”.

In 2022, Adele held some concerts in London, where she performed in front of a crowd in Hyde Park. (ATS/JCH)