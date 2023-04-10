Adidas faces troubled phase – Marketeer

Adidas says goodbye to yet another name known to the general public. After ending the partnership with rapper Kanye West, the sports brand reveals that the Ivy Park collection, created together with pop star Beyoncé, comes to an end.
According to the North American press, poor sales and the divergence of creative thinking between Adidas and the singer were the main factors that led to the end of the collaboration. Even so, fans can count on the launch of collections that were already planned for this year.
The sportswear brand Ivy Park was created by Beyoncé in 2016. About three years later, Adidas entered the scene with a partnership that brought new accessories and footwear to the market. Now, everything is back to square one and the brand struggles to find a big name with which to capitalize on its products.
But the tribulations do not stop there, as she was recently involved in a lawsuit in opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement. For Adidas, the fact that the association makes use of three yellow lists could lead to consumer confusion and the loss of strength of its brand image. As such, it filed a request with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to prevent BLM from using the lists.
However, the German flag backed down from the accusation, fearing related reprisals, as the case could be seen by public opinion as an objection to the cause of Black Lives Matter, advances Reuters.