Adidas faces troubled phase – Marketeer

According to the North American press, poor sales and the divergence of creative thinking between Adidas and the singer were the main factors that led to the end of the collaboration. Even so, fans can count on the launch of collections that were already planned for this year.

The sportswear brand Ivy Park was created by Beyoncé in 2016. About three years later, Adidas entered the scene with a partnership that brought new accessories and footwear to the market. Now, everything is back to square one and the brand struggles to find a big name with which to capitalize on its products.