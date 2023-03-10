Adidas is financially harmed by the end of partnership with Kanye West

The world rap star was burned recently for several reasons; these being:

Support Donald Trump in the elections for President of the United States;

Pursuing all the new boyfriends of his ex-wife, the very famous Kim Kardashian;

Defending hate speeches against minorities, even though it was a reference until then for the peripheries of the whole world.

Defended the Nazi ideal recently and shocked the internet.

Even being one of the greatest figures in the history of music, after so many mistakes the public just gets a little more disappointed until they stop liking it. This fan flight caused Kanye to lose partners and even respect within the rap scene in the United States and around the world.

Adidas had partnered with the rapper to launch a special line, the Yeezy. The sneakers were an instant success and hype, having been desired by millions of people around the world. Due to his recent statements, Adidas decided to end the partnership that seemed to be eternal.

The separation of the brand and the rapper caused a loss of 500 million dollars for the company in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company says that if it is unable to sell the models of sneakers, the loss for 2023 could also reach 500 million.

Even after the union ended, Kanye continued to attack anyone who wanted to cross his path, including Adidas.

Even with all these controversies, Kanye remains one of the great exponents of rap worldwide. And if there’s one thing he hasn’t unlearned, it’s writing quality music. Any recent release by the artist has been extremely well received by the public.

Kanye West, one of the greatest rappers on the planet, is going through a difficult time – Photo: Reproduction

It now remains to be seen whether the star will put his head in place again and will return to being a guy involved in social and racial causes, or will just keep talking nonsense until in fact they stop taking what he says seriously.

The rap audience is always very disappointed when news comes from the rapper. It seems that everyone thinks the same: “Back Kanye, go back to being who you were”.

Featured Photo: Kanye West is experiencing a delicate moment in his career – Photo: Getty Images