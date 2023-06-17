adidas x Sporty & Rich has just released the perfect summer sneaker





For many of us, summer is a time to get into our clothes for a breath of fresh air, and that means shopping. From clothing to jewelry — it’s great to be able to wear some new items in the summer. adidas heard us and joins sporty and rich Add a new item to our wishlist. adidas samba OG What has come out of this collaboration is a pearl and one we definitely want to achieve. This is what the shoe looks like, isn’t it wonderful?

Hello new summer shoes.

adidas x sporty and rich

For their second collaboration, the brands are more old money Sit down They’ve released a collaboration before, but this time they’ve brought back the most beloved adidas shoe of all time: the Samba. Together with the Gazelle, this is now the perfect sneaker for summer.

adidas samba

The Samba Sneaker Is One Of The Most Favorite Shoes celebrities, Introduced in 1950, Shoe Makes It Again return back, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Kaia Gerber are often seen in sneakers. Also they are ideal soccer mom shoes – Easy to mix and match and always in style. Adidas released this model in sporty and rich, but very warm colors.

color combination

Light Blue is the dominant color in the collection dark blue, These colors are incorporated into the shoes in various ways, as well as a dull beige color. There are a total of three different designs when it comes to the shoes, so everyone can pick their favourite.

it’s still running

This isn’t the only thing the two brands release in collaboration. Tracksuits, jogging suits and T-shirts are also released in the same color. The campaign images alone get us pretty excited, don’t you? The collection came online yesterday, so get your pair quickly. This way you can keep the look of summer sporty, but chic at the same time.