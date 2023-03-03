Adonis Creed arrives at Fortnite: this is the skin of Michael B. Jordan

Adonis Creed arrives as new skin to Fortnite. This character played by Michael B Jordan in the trilogy believespin-offs of rockymakes his debut in Fortnite Battle Royale mcu. In this news we show you how the Adonis Creed’s new skin, how much does it cost and what objects does he bring. All the information just below:

Fortnite x Creed: this is the new skin of Adonis Creed

On 03/03/2023 at 01:00 CET the new skin arrived at the Fortnite store for the first time Adonis Creed as well as its accessories.

Below we leave you all the objects that are part of the collaboration and their prices in paVos, the virtual currency of Fortnite. Remember that at the time of publication of this news, 1,000 paVos are €7.99.

All Adonis Creed items in Fortnite

These are all Adonis Creed items and their respective prices in paVos in the Fortnite store:

lot of creed (includes the Adonis Creed skin and its additional styles, the KO backpack accessory and the Intense Training emote): 2,000 V-Bucks

Skin Adonis Creed (includes additional styles) + Punching bag backpacking accessory : 1,800 paVos

KO Harvesting Tool : 800 paVos

Gesture Intense Training: 300 paVos



Official art of the Adonis Creed skin and two of his alternate styles in Fortnite

The Creed skin has an alternative style called Bionic Creed

More official artworks of the Adonis Creed skin in Fortnite

Official arts of Creed’s accessories in Fortnite

Below we leave you a video so you can see what all these objects are like in the in-game store:

What is a Fortnite skin? Which one is the best?

As always when we publish news of this type, we must remind you how do fortnite skins work:

Fortnite skins, like the rest of the game’s accessories, are only aesthetic modifications . That is, they only modify the appearance of our character in the game. None is “stronger” or “better” than another, so to speak.

All Fortnite cosmetic items (skins, backpacks, picks…) can be used in all game modes : Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World.

All these objects can return to the store in the futurealthough no one knows exactly when, unless Epic Games itself announces it, or unless the store sections are leaked a couple of hours before the daily update.

