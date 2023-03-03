Adonis Creed arrives at Fortnite: this is the skin of Michael B. Jordan

Adonis Creed arrives as new skin to Fortnite. This character played by Michael B Jordan in the trilogy believespin-offs of rockymakes his debut in Fortnite Battle Royalemcu. In this news we show you how the Adonis Creed’s new skin, how much does it cost and what objects does he bring. All the information just below:
Fortnite x Creed: this is the new skin of Adonis Creed
On 03/03/2023 at 01:00 CET the new skin arrived at the Fortnite store for the first time Adonis Creed as well as its accessories.
Below we leave you all the objects that are part of the collaboration and their prices in paVos, the virtual currency of Fortnite. Remember that at the time of publication of this news, 1,000 paVos are €7.99.
All Adonis Creed items in Fortnite
These are all Adonis Creed items and their respective prices in paVos in the Fortnite store:
Below we leave you a video so you can see what all these objects are like in the in-game store:
What is a Fortnite skin? Which one is the best?
As always when we publish news of this type, we must remind you how do fortnite skins work:
As always, we remind you that in our Fortnite guide we help you with different aspects of the game, such as how to complete all the Missions or how to level up quickly.
Sources: Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration