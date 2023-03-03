Adonis Creed in Fortnite: when he arrives in the store and how to get his free skin

Epic Games presents the skin of Adonis Creed in Fortnite. This character, played by Michael B Jordan and protagonist of the saga spin-off of rocky will come to the store Fortnite Battle Royale soon. And not only that; there will also be one Cup in which we can get the skin for free. All this and much more just below:

Update 03/03/2023 01:00h CET: Adonis Creed skin is now available in the Fortnite store. Here we show it to you in-game.

This is the new skin of Adonis Creed in Fortnite

Official art of the skin Adonis Creed in Fortnite

The Adonis Creed skin will arrive at the Fortnite store on 03/03/2023 at 01:00 CET. These are all its objects:

Skin Adonis Creed (includes additional styles)

Punching bag backpacking accessory

KO Harvesting Tool

Gesture Intense Training

Official art of Adonis Creed accessories in Fortnite

The Adonis Creed skin in Fortnite has several additional styles

Bionic Creed styles of the Adonis Creed skin in Fortnite

At this time we do not know what the price of these items will be. We will update this information as soon as they are available in the Fortnite store.

Creed missions in Fortnite: dates, times and rewards

From 03/02/2023 at 15:00 CET to 03/09/2023 at 15:00 CET will be available in Fortnite the Creed Missions.

This new set of Missions will allow us to get experience and by completing five of them we will obtain the free Graffiti Creed Gloves.

Creed Cup in Fortnite: dates and times

Official announcement of the Creed Cup in Fortnite

The creed cup of Fortnite is a new competitive event in which we can get the Adonis Creed skin for free. is celebrated on 03/01/2023; it is a tournament Zero Construction – Solo in which the best players in each region will be able to get the Adonis Creed skin and the Punching Bag backpack accessory for free before they hit the store.

In addition, players who get at least eight points in this tournament they will unlock free graffiti CREED poster.

As always, in our Fortnite guide we leave you with the best tips for the tasks of the game, including how to complete the Missions of The Order of the Oath Part 4 and how to complete the Missions of Find it in Fortnite.

Sources: Epic Games [1] [2]