After additional investigation, the municipal council of Ranst has confiscated all adult Turkish Sheepdogs on the Ranststeinweg which sometimes cause problems with Milgempad. There was a serious bite incident eight days ago. Ellen Gevers, daughter of victim Francis Gevers, is pleased that strong action is being taken. Puppies that are still there should also be sold.

Last week, the municipal council of Ranst took note of an incident of serious cutting on the bicycle path (Milgempad) in Ranstsesteinweg. Two stray Turkish Sheepdogs unprovokedly attacked Spot, a 12-year-old border collie, who was out on a walk with his owner. Both the dog and its owner sustained serious injuries in the attack. The victim, Francis Gevers, recognized the owner and the Turkey Shepherds, but the owner continued without question and later denied any involvement to the local police.

Based on the police report, Mayor Johan de Reck (N-VA) ordered additional investigations by the local police Zara. Acting Mayor Luke Redig (Green) was informed of the results of that investigation. They met the suspected owners of the dogs which caused the bite incident.

Based on the duty of investigation and hearing, the Acting Mayor followed up on previous administrative measures by ordering that all adult dogs still in the building concerned be confiscated as of Friday 9 June. The seizure will be carried out by the local police in the presence of inspectors from the Direnvelzeen Vlaanderen.

In the meantime, the owners are looking for replacements for all the adult dogs. Only eleven pups remain, which are in no danger. They will sell out and certainly won’t grow in their current location.

The mayor will closely monitor the situation, evaluate the measures and give definitive answers about the future of the dogs. Public order, protection of the environment and the health of the dogs involved will be important factors in the decision to be taken, taking into account the animal welfare of the dogs involved.

The official report of the bite incident has been submitted by the police to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for further action. The public prosecutor’s office decides whether or not to prosecute. The municipality of Ranst will of course abide by all further decisions in the matter, it said in a statement. The City Council has already personally expressed its sympathy to the victim and his dog and wishes them a speedy recovery.

In short: There are no longer any adult dogs present at the location. The dogs are not allowed back in until a new, higher fence is put up. If this happens, the police conducting regular checks will immediately confiscate the dogs. So everyone can walk and cycle in the area with peace of mind.

Ellen Gevers, the daughter of victim Francis, is pleased with the cautious response. Several local residents have sent complaints to the municipality in recent days. A local resident even started an online petition to remove the Turkish Shepherds from Ranststeinweg. In the past too, serious incidents have happened due to dogs. Previously, the dogs had been confiscated from the same owner and sent back to Turkey. Ellen says, “There has been a lot of upheaval in recent times. “Every day there were people at my parents’ gate asking if there was anything else known. My father got a call from the municipality on Friday with good news about the decision. We are relieved. My father is getting well. Spot still has a wound which is difficult to heal, but considering the circumstances, it is also healing.