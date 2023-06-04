in this article Advantages and disadvantages of vitamin infusions









file













With vitamin extracts, a high dose of minerals and vitamins is delivered directly into your bloodstream. Normally your body absorbs nutrients slowly, but through a plastic tube you get them quickly in high amounts. The fitness trend has gained popularity in recent years. Celebrities like Rihanna and Adele swear by it: It’ll make your skin more beautiful, boost your immune system, and even cure hangovers. But is it really so? And does it have disadvantages too?











Also read: Can You Take Too Many Vitamins?





Benefit











If you eat food normally, nutrients will always be lost: during preparation and during the digestion process in your body. If the nutrients enter your bloodstream directly through an IV, there is no loss of vitamins. So vitamin infusions can be useful for people with digestive problems. Research also shows that infusing the vitamin into cancer patients, possibly in combination with chemotherapy, reduces fatigue.

Most people will feel better after an IV because we need vitamins to function properly. But not much is better. If you get the recommended daily amounts of vitamins and minerals, an extra infusion won’t make much of a difference. There is no scientific evidence that they boost energy or reduce hangovers.

Another reason people feel better afterward is that your body is well hydrated with the fluids that this type of infusion contains. But you also get that effect by drinking a few glasses of water.

Also read: Symptoms Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency And Who Should Take Supplements?



















Disadvantages and Risks











Our bodies normally have a built-in watchdog function to maintain a delicate balance of nutrients. If the recommended daily intake of vitamins and minerals becomes too high, the kidneys have to work overtime to eliminate the excess. If the kidneys become overloaded, the risk of toxicity lurks just around the corner.

For example, very high doses of vitamin C can cause intestinal complaints and diarrhea. It can also cause your body to produce oxalate, which increases your risk of kidney stones.

An overdose of potassium can cause potentially fatal cardiac arrhythmias.

Toxic amounts of vitamin A can cause night blindness, headache and nausea.

An overdose of vitamin B6 can cause nerve damage with complaints such as numbness, tingling or pain in the hands and feet.

Also Read: What Do Vitamins And Nutrients Really Do For Your Skin And Hair?





















Diet experts aren’t necessarily fans and prefer to stick to the well-known success formula: exercise and eat healthy for more energy. Dietician Sophie Luderer is also convinced that we get all the substances we need with a healthy and varied diet, so vitamin intake is not necessary: ​​”Do you want that energy boost? Then a healthy and varied diet, enough sleep, Avoiding stress as much as possible and getting regular exercise will help. It’s proven and very cheap.” However, if you are unsure whether you are getting enough vitamins due to, for example, poor appetite or illness, you can always visit your doctor to have your vitamin levels determined. In case of deficiency, taking supplements is definitely useful.



















Source:

















































Last Updated: May 2023





































Articles about health in your mailbox? Subscribe to our newsletter and get a free eBook with healthy breakfast recipes.





























Related Articles





related rubrics













































