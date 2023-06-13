Advisory Council for Agriculture and Horticulture is a fact: “No more than normal with an area of ​​75% agricultural land” (Zwalm)

Alderman Francia Neirinck sees the new Agriculture and Horticulture Advisory Council as the ideal partner to establish municipal agriculture policy. , © if

Jwalam farmers can now sit in the new Agriculture and Horticulture Advisory Council. “More than 75% of Jwalam’s area is comprised of agricultural land. So it is only natural that we wanted to create a platform for farmers to consult together.”

Alderman Francia Nierink (for Zwalm/Groen) for Nature, Environment and Agriculture is the initiator of the new advisory body. She talks about the next step in the development of a well-thought-out agricultural policy at Zvalm.

“We previously increased the subsidy for sowing cover crops and introduced a new subsidy for soil analysis,” explains Francia Nierink. “Last summer we spent several days with the evaluation committee measuring crop losses and we have already organized two agricultural forums with interesting speakers who could count on a lot of interest from farmers. For example, The December Forum was entirely devoted to advice and practical solutions for energy conservation and energy production in agricultural and horticultural companies.”

Urban Agriculture Policy

Neirink sees the new Agriculture and Horticulture Advisory Council as the ideal partner for the establishment of municipal agriculture policy.

“More than 75% of Jwalam’s area is covered by agricultural land. So it is only natural that we wanted to create a platform for farmers to consult together. Also, we needed a local consultation partner who would be here will represent the agricultural sector in Zwalm,” the aldermen concluded. “With the establishment of the Advisory Council last week, we can now work together to advance sustainable municipal agriculture policy.”