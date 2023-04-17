Afraid of Record, Globo loses patience and takes drastic action in programming

Among the oldest movie sessions on Brazilian TV, the Afternoon session entered a moment of indecision in the Globe. The daily attraction became a headache due to its low ratings, especially in the new phase of the schedule, with Chocolate with pepper before and The King of Cattle after.

Walcyr Carrasco’s plot won audiences right from the start, with averages between 11 and 13 points on normal days. Rei do Gado, in turn, entered a good phase in Ibope, with an audience between 17 and 19 points.

The Vale a Pena Ver De Novo serial would be in better condition if the Afternoon Session did not fall below 11 points, daily being one of the lowest results from 12:00 to 18:00.

Globo Turbine Afternoon Session with Box Office Films

For April, Globo secured an important package of blockbuster films, from Malasartes and the Duel with Death, with Jesuíta Barbosa and Isis Valverde, to Pedro Coelho – Margot Robbie and Invictus, starring Morgan Freeman.

The direction of the Rio de Janeiro channel also included the exhibition of Diary of a Passion, Joel, Newlyweds, The Odyssey of the Fools, A Lucky Man, Despicable Me, The Mother-in-Law, Women on the Attack and Maybe A Love Story.

One of the choices didn’t work out very well. With Player Number 1, the Afternoon Session dropped below two digits and struggled for first place with the reprise of Os Dez Mandamentos, by Record.