After 10 years, one of the most infamous Minecraft bugs has been fixed

A new Minecraft test patch fixed two bugs from a decade ago, including one of the most infamous issues in the game’s history.

When you take damage in Minecraft, your character will stagger to the left. That’s been the case since 2012, but that’s not how it’s supposed to work. Instead, your character is supposed to react by tumbling in the opposite direction of the damage taken. So if an arrow hits you in the back, your character is supposed to lean forward, which would give you a clear indication of where that damage is coming from.

The universal tilt to the left that now indicates damage no matter which direction it’s coming from was a bug unique to Minecraft multiplayer. When the 1.3.1 update merged the singleplayer and multiplayer worlds in 2012, this ‘damage wobble’ issue became an issue on both sides of the game.

“Damage wobble no longer shows the direction of incoming damage” has been listed on the official Minecraft bug tracker (opens in a new tab) since 2013, and while it’s not the oldest bug remaining in the game, it is. one that the community has wanted to spot. view fixed, and one developer, Mojang, has been determined not to address it. Million-view YouTube videos have promoted mods that fix the damage swing bug, while Mojang has occasionally flagged the bug as one that it will officially “not fix” (opens in a new tab).

But now, with Minecraft Snapshot 23W03A (Opens in a new tab), Mojang has officially fixed the damage swing issue. If you’re not familiar with Minecraft snapshots, they’re basically beta patches where players can test features and fix bugs before hitting the game live. If no issues are found, the damage wobble fix should go live in the full game as part of update 1.19.4.

This snapshot also fixes another bug from a decade ago, where “sprint won’t cancel when dismounting manageable entities while sprinting (opens in a new tab)”, a nasty issue that was only partially fixed in previous patches. If you’re ever curious about how many Minecraft bugs remain to be resolved, you can check out the older issues on the bug tracker – opens in a new tab – for yourself. Maybe one day they will even be fixed.

