After 11 years, Elite Model Look returns to Cape Verde

The biggest model contest in the world, Elite Model Look returns this April to Cape Verde. The return takes place 11 years after launching the career of international model Alécia Morais. The information is provided by Elite Model Look PALOP in a statement.

The castings take place from the 22nd to the 30th of April on the islands of Santiago, Fogo, São Vicente and Santo Antão. The first is on the 22nd at Parque 5 de Julho, in the city of Praia, followed by Fogo Island on the 23rd. In São Vicente it is on the 29th, at the Mindel Hotel, and, finally, Santo Antão on the 30th, at the Santantao Art Resort, in Porto Novo.

It should be noted that only candidates between the ages of 14 and 26 are accepted. The minimum height for women is 172cm and 183cm for men.

The Elite Model Look, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, reached the PALOP for the first time in 2010 with contests in Angola, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The last edition of the contest in the archipelago took place in 2012 and the winner was Alécia Morais, who has walked for brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Calvin Klein, Louis Vuitton, Tommy Hilfiger, Dior, Kenzo, Chanel, Laura Mercier, Benetton, Shiseido, H&M and Exuviance.

The winners of this edition of the prestigious fashion contest sign a contract with the Elite group agency network which, among several top models, represents Kendall Jenner and Iryna Shayk.