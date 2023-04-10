After 20 years fighting for a good cause, Minecraft was the solution: A group of players has been key to saving the emblematic monument of an emptied Spanish town – Minecraft

More than 30,000 euros were raised to restore a church thanks to the Minecrafteate initiative.

April 10, 2023, 19:00 – Updated April 10, 2023, 19:51

It launched twelve years ago and is still one of the most played titles on the planet. However, the merit of Minecraft it goes far beyond its public success. The sandbox of Mojang It has been chosen as a platform for a good number of social or educational initiatives, making the video game have a real impact in real life. A new chapter of these stories has recently been written. A very special one for the Spanish fans, because it took place here. Thanks to the game a small village in Burgos has managed to save a part of its heritage that seemed doomed to oblivion.

A Burgos church saved thanks to Minecraft

The feat has only been possible thanks to the collaboration of various groups. However, the one that attracts the most attention is Minecrafteate. This is an initiative that began almost eight years ago and is dedicated to the “disclosure of cultural heritage and history through Minecraft”. With this objective, they create different replicas of monuments located throughout the Spanish geography . From the Tower of Hercules in A Coruña to a replica of the Congress of Deputies in Madrid. all lending special attention to areas of the so-called Empty Spain and its forgotten heritage.

This emphasis on bring historical monuments closer to people It was the one that gave rise to a beautiful story. From Minecrafteate they had made a replica of the Church of Fuenteodra, also located near Burgos. This gave the construction great visibility, supported their fundraising campaign and made headlines in the local press. A situation that caught the attention of an association called “Friends of Villamorón” that has been fighting for the restoration of the Church of the town since 2003. A temple that they defend as “the first of Burgos Gothic”, but which had been suffering “foundation problems and damage caused by the passage of time and neglect”.

Replica of the Church of Villamorón in Minecraft (via Minecrafteate)

To put ourselves in a situation, the most recent data indicate that since 2013 the town of Villamorón has only one inhabitant. The territory does more honor than any other at the end of España Vaciada. However, the association of friends of the town is made up of people in other times linked to the town or sympathizers with its cause. They managed to save the Church from the most serious structural problems and damage with works that took place between 2006 and 2014. However, there were still key unresolved objectives. On the one hand, it was necessary to deepen the restoration work and, on the other, to increase its popularity.





“We try to achieve 15,000 euros as a minimum objective and 25,000 euros as a maximum objective. Gabriel’s work [miembro de Minecrafteate que hizo la reconstrucción] it has been essential. In the end we exceeded 30,000 euros. It was an incredible success. We have just restored the choir and part of the walls, but we still have a lot of work to do.” Pedro Moreno, president of the Friends of Villamorón Association.

After the good results of the fundraising, the differences in the Church of Villamorón are already notable. Certain areas have recovered part of their original splendor, gaining in resemblance to what the temple must have looked like in the 13th century. “I never imagined when I started playing Minecraft that I would end up participating and doing our bit to save and maintain a monument,” Gabriel explained. He himself also defined the process had been “a dream come true” for the collective from Minecrafteate.

The restoration work inside the church is more than remarkable (via Mojang, edited)

There is still a long way to go before the complete restoration of the aforementioned Church of Villamorón. Of course there are many people working behind this restoration. However, videogames are still partially responsible for save a building that is part of Spanish heritage. Special mention, once again, to a group that has decided to give a somewhat particular use to the tools offered by Mojang. Of course, we invite you to see a video with the virtual version of the church completely restored that Minecrafteate shared on his YouTube channel.

In 3D Games | What is the most common block in Minecraft? Although it seems obvious, the truth is that the answer needs an explanation.

In 3D Games | The best video games of 2023 until today.