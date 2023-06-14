After 41 years and 10,000 episodes, enough is enough: US ‘Wheel of Fortune’ presenter retires

One of the great icons of American television is stepping down. Pat Sajak (76), presenter of wheel of Fortunehas announced that he is retiring after 41 years.

He will remain in office till June 2024, so that a successor can be found in time. Sajak, who began presenting the show in 1981, also remains an advisor on the programme. In 2018, he became the longest-running game show host, surpassing Bob Barker. the price is right crossed over.

At that point, Sajak replaced original host Chuck Woolery and no longer delivered his mail. Vanna White worked with him as a typewriter on the American edition in 1983. wheel of Fortune, Although she is already in her 60s, she will continue to participate. “Well, then the time has come. I have decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.”

Sajak has already hosted 10,000 episodes. In addition to the version airing during the day, there is also an evening version. He only took a short break in 2019 after undergoing surgery for a blocked bowel. Sajak won three Emmys and a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award for his role. Game shows remain one of the bastions of television in America. Since its launch the show has awarded over 250 million Euros in prizes.