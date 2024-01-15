After a million-dollar donation, Albert Einstein College of Medicine will offer free tuition

(CNN) — Students at New York’s Albert Einstein College of Medicine will get free tuition following a $1 billion donation from a former faculty member.

Dr. Ruth Gottesman, 93, who spent 55 years as school board president, made the historic donation on behalf of her late husband David “Sandy” Gottesman, an early investor in Berkshire Hathaway and a longtime friend of famed Berkshire CEO Warren . Buffett.

Philip Ozuah, president and CEO of Montefiore Medicine, the school’s parent company, announced the “transformational gift” on Monday, saying it is “the largest donation to any medical school in the country.”

Sandy Gottesman, co-founder of New York-based investment firm First Manhattan Company, died in 2022.

Gottesman has long been involved in health philanthropy. In 2010, his $25 million gift to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine was earmarked for the creation of the school’s Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Research Institute. Sandy Gottesman also served on the board of directors of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

Dr. Ruth Gottesman said in a press release, “I am deeply grateful to my late husband Sandy for leaving these funds in my care, and I feel blessed to have the privilege of making this donation to such a worthy cause ” ,

Dr. Ruth Gottesman joined the medical school in 1968 and developed screening, evaluation, and treatment for children with learning disabilities. In 1992, he founded the adult literacy program at the Einstein Childhood Assessment and Rehabilitation Center, “the first of its kind.” She also served as the founding director of the school’s Emily Fisher Landau Center for the Treatment of Learning Disabilities, which opened in 1997.

Few educational gifts can match the magnitude of Dr. Ruth Gottesman’s. In 2018, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg donated $1.8 billion to his alma mater, Johns Hopkins University. And New York hospitals have long attracted philanthropy from billionaires, with individual donations sometimes exceeding $100 million. Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone has invested heavily in New York University Medical Centers. In 2018, thanks to Langone’s donation, New York University School of Medicine became the first medical school in the country to offer free tuition to accepted students.

An October survey by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) found that 70% of medical students graduating in 2023 have taken on some amount of educational debt. The average graduate leaves medical school with more than $200,000 in debt, according to the AAMC.

“This gift revolutionizes our ability to attract students committed to our mission, not just those who can afford it,” said Dr. Yaron Tomer, Dean of Albert Einstein. “Each spring we will remember the legacy of this historic gift as we send another generation of physicians to provide compassionate care and transform communities in the Bronx and around the world.”

The school said in a statement that the donation is aimed at attracting “talented and diverse” students who might not otherwise have the opportunity to pursue a medical education. “It will enable generations of healthcare leaders to advance the frontiers of research and care without the burden of severe debt.”

Fourth-year students will receive a refund for the spring 2024 semester. In August, when the fall semester begins, all students will receive free tuition.