“After a whirlwind romance of a month, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have already broken up” | celebrities

After barely a month of whirlwind romance, Taylor Swift (33) and 1975 front singer Matty Healy (34) may have called it off.



“Taylor is single again,” an insider told the news site. According to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, work commitments were the reason for the break. “They’re both very busy at the moment and it turns out that their schedules don’t match up at all,” it seems. Another source then told ‘People’ that the romance was never serious. “Taylor had a lot of fun with Matty, but it was always casual. They are no longer in a romantic relationship. And according to “Page Six,” everyone in Taylor’s close circle knew it wasn’t going to be long between the two stars. Was gonna.” Anyone who really knows him has said from the beginning that it was just a sham. She definitely wouldn’t write an album about it.”

According to the American media, the actors started their relationship last month. For example, Hailey regularly went to Swift concerts and the two were seen “kissing and hugging” during outings in New York. According to various sources, they were “madly in love with each other”. “They want to spend as much time together as possible,” a source told British newspaper The Sun in late May. An insider also claimed that Healy would move into Swift’s residence in New York and help her write her new album.

There was no official confirmation of the relationship, but the 1975 frontman jokingly responded to the rumours. “Is it sincere? Is he going to say anything about it?” Healy started a concert of his own. All these questions and more will be ignored for the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is 1975. Taylor also did not comment on the romance with the British singer, although she did drop that she “never been happy”. “All aspects of my life are going well. Everything turns out well”, she said two weeks ago during her ‘Eras ​​Tour’ concert in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The artists were also seen sending secret messages to each other during the concert. “It’s about you. Know who you are. I love you”, it was heard several times during his show.

There is no response yet to the news of the alleged split. Although Swift gave a very emotional performance of her song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” last weekend during her show in Chicago, Illinois. “I wonder if I dodged a bullet or if I lost the love of my life,” the singer sang, her voice trembling with emotion. She had tears in her eyes and looked very shaken.

