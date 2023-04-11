After all, what is Tourette’s syndrome? What tics does it cause? doctor explains

This neuropsychiatric condition, characterized by multiple motor and phonetic tics, has aroused interest and curiosity

Currently, Tourette syndrome has gained prominence thanks to world-renowned artists such as Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi. This neuropsychiatric condition, characterized by multiple motor and phonetic tics, has aroused interest and curiosity.

With that in mind, Lifestyle ao Minuto asked Mónica Vasconcellos, a pediatric neurologist and president of the Portuguese Society of Pediatric Neurology (SPNP), some questions about this “neuropsychiatric disorder characterized by multiple motor and phonetic tics, which fluctuate in intensity”.

“Currently there is no curative treatment” and all treatments applied serve as a way to alleviate the tics, if “they interfere with the quality of life of the child or young person”, clarifies the doctor.

To be considered a diagnosis of Tourette’s, there must be several motor tics and “one or more vocal tics, occurring several times a day, over a period of more than one year”. Generally, “the starting age is always before age 18,” she adds.

What is Tourette’s Syndrome?

Tourette’s syndrome (TS) is a neuropsychiatric disorder characterized by multiple motor and phonetic tics, which fluctuate in intensity, with a characteristic pattern of exacerbations and remissions over time.

What causes it?

It has a multifactorial etiology, in which genetic factors are clearly implicated.

At what ages is it usually diagnosed?

The most frequent initial presentation is with simple motor tics (often eyelid tics and head movements, which appear on average at around 7 years of age) and about two to three years later, vocal tics appear. New tics can replace the previous ones or be associated with a growing increase, and this disease reaches its maximum expression around 10 to 12 years of age.

There is no cure, but is it possible to manage tics? As?

The therapeutic approach to tics should be discussed together with parents and/or caregivers and based on the level of functional and psychological impact caused. There is currently no curative treatment; Treatment is symptomatic and aims to reduce tics if they interfere with the child’s or young person’s quality of life.

Behavioral therapy, with habit reversal training for tics and comprehensive behavioral intervention for tics, has been shown to be effective. Pharmacological treatment should be reserved for the most severe cases, if the tics cause pain or injuries, if they interfere with the child’s social relationships or if they functionally interfere with everyday life.

What are the best ways to deal with the disease?

It is important to assess the impact that tics have on the family environment, to understand how parents deal with tics. must be explained

Many people believe that the most common tic associated with Tourette Syndrome is involuntarily uttering obscene words. However, there are other types of tics.

Tics can be classified into motor or vocal, and can be either simple or complex. In Tourette Syndrome, tics tend to vary in type, frequency, severity and location over time, generally progressing from simple to complex tics, with a characteristic pattern of exacerbations and remissions, following a rostrocaudal progression.

Complex motor tics can involve sequences of motor activities or coordinated movements of different muscle groups, such as lewd gestures (called copropraxia) or imitating others (called echopraxia). Complex vocal tics may involve syllables, words, phrases, or musical sounds, and may include using obscene words (called coprolalia) or repeating other people’s sounds and words (called echolalia).

How are tics associated with Tourette Syndrome distinguished from those that are not?

The diagnosis of Tourette’s Syndrome requires the presence of multiple motor tics and one or more vocal tics, which occur several times a day (almost daily), for a period greater than one year, starting before the age of 18 years.

Can Tourette Syndrome be disabling? In which cases?

Tics in general, and especially in Tourette Syndrome, are associated with various comorbidities and behavior problems that are often more disabling than the tics themselves. For example, they may be associated with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, obsessive-compulsive behaviors, anxiety disorders, depression, sleep problems, and oppositional and defiant behavior.

Does the condition tend to improve and subside over the years? Or does it remain stable, manifesting the same problems?

The evolution of tics is variable, with fluctuations in shape, location and frequency over time, with variable periods without tics being possible. Peak severity of tics usually occurs around age 10-12 years, and tics tend to decrease in frequency during adolescence or early adulthood.

