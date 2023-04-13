After arrest, former child actor of the 2000s is “missing and at risk”, warns police

Co-star of the children’s series Drake & Josh, produced by Nickelodeon in the early 2000s, Drake Bell was declared missing by the police of the city of Daytona Beach, Florida, United States. On Facebook, the investigation department published a warning about the actor, stating that he may also be at risk.



The publication mentions the last place where Drake was seen – he was driving his car on a street next to a local school and has not been seen since 9 pm on Wednesday (12). “He is considered missing and at risk”, says the post, which also left the contact of one of the official detectives for possible information.

Drake & Josh actor arrested and pleaded guilty

In June 2021, Drake Bell was indicted on two counts involving an underage young woman. The actor from the Nickelodeon series, aged 34 at the time, was taken into custody by police on charges of disseminating material harmful to teenagers and attempting to endanger children.

The case that led to the accusations happened in 2017, when Drake was denounced for involvement over the internet with a 15-year-old teenager, which would have involved sending inappropriate messages. At the time, he was released after pleading not guilty to the charges and posted bail of $2,500.

Shortly thereafter, a hearing was held. Drake changed his stance and pleaded guilty to the charges. The set punishment was two years of probation and 200 hours of community service. It is worth remembering that, a few years earlier, the actor had already been arrested for driving under the influence of narcotics.

Now 36 years old, Drake Bell was one of the main child stars on TV in the early 2000s. In addition to Drake & Josh, he also gained prominence in the cast of other series, such as The Amanda Show and A Hora do Arrepio. More recently, his main work has been dubbing cartoons such as Ben 10 and Ultimate Spider-Man.

