After Arthur Vermeiren, Romeo Lavia also suffered an injury for the European Championships U21, Lois Openda will come along

With top talents Arthur Vermeiren and Romeo Lavia, the young Devils seemed to be bathing in wealth in central midfield. Unfortunately, after Vermeiren, Lavia is also out. Matthijsen still has Mandela Keita (Antwerp/OH Leuven), Nicolas Raskin (Rangers), Eliot Matazzo (Monaco), Ester Vranks (AC Milan) and Arne Engels (Augsburg) in contention for that position.

Amin Al-Dakhil, Olivier Damon, Lois Openda and Esther Vranks will join the Red Devils’ current squad in the coming days. He was selected for the qualifying internationals against Austria (17 June) and Estonia (20 June), although it is not yet certain whether he will qualify for that second match as well. After all, a day later the national U21 already starts the European Championship with a match against the Netherlands U21.

The decision will be made by the A-Team when Al Dakhil, Daemon, Openda and Vranx travel. Johan Bakayoko, who was initially part of the U21 selection but was still called up as a replacement for the Red Devils by national coach Tedesco, dropped out: he did not like the combination.

Openda’s name is particularly striking in the U23 selection. He is the national reserves’ all-time top scorer and stood out last season with 21 goals for French number two Lens. He has already applied for a job at RB Leipzig in recent weeks.

Two names have also been called up who have already gained experience with the national team, alongside Charles de Kettelier and Zeno Debust. Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels was eventually added to the selection as an additional midfielder.

The full selection that will go to the European U21 Championship:

Al-Dakhil, Balikwisha, De Kuyper, De Ketelair, De Winter, Debust, Delange, Damon, Descott, Engels, Keita, Lammens, Matajo, Openda, Patrice, Platincks, Ramzani, Ruskin, Siquet, Van der Brampt, Vandevoordt, Vertesen , Vranks.