After Attacks Against Cardi B, Bella Poarch Apologizes: “Somebody Hacked Me”

The world of celebrities is not just flowers and we know that there are often some confusions and fights between them. Proof of this is that, on the night of this Friday (12), the singer Bella Poarch published several attacks The Cardi Bvia Twitter, in a post that talked about the release of their new EP “Dolls”.

It all started when the official profile of Poarch replied to a tweet from pop crave promoting their debut EP “Dolls” which was also released on Friday (12), stating that the project was “better than any Cardi album”.

After that, the comments continuedincluding a post where it said that Cardi did not have as much influence, while another apparently called it “Ponytail Slut” and even one, with a survey that asked if their followers were “Team Nicki” or “Team Cardi”. Furthermore, the voice of “Bodak Yellow” was threatened! the profile of Bella insinuated “Leak Cardi nudes if I get 100,000 likes.”

We know that Cardi B it doesn’t get cold and as soon as he saw the tweets, decided to comment on the fact, however, the rapper seemed to have seen the situation with her humorous side. She then responded by posting a screenshot. of a direct message sent by Poarch on his Instagram, where he said: “Hiiii im a big fan of your music”.

Haha ..I got a better one https://t.co/1KRul9Xyud pic.twitter.com/9aohmgWqKj





— Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 12, 2022

Cardi B it didn’t stop there! Many fans used their profiles to inform her about what happened and she insisted on answering them, following a good tone of humor. “Anyone can play, but I can’t”, she wrote.

Everybody can jokey joke but I can’t https://t.co/yRjPtIlqcF — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 12, 2022





Then came another reply: “Not defending myself, oh my GOD”.

Not me defending myself O my GOD https://t.co/k8DTx8x6sA — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 12, 2022

Hours later, the attacks stopped and a new tweet was made by the profile of Bella Poarch. According to the publication, she confirmed to fans that her account had been hacked. “Hey everyone, it’s Bella… I woke up to this mess an hour ago and I’m working with Twitter to get my account back. Someone hacked me while I was sleeping, but now it’s okay. And I’m so sorry Cardi for the shit that was tweeted.”he wrote Poarch.

