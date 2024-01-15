After Beyoncé, an Indian billionaire welcomes Rihanna to a private concert for his son’s wedding

It was their first appearance on stage since the 2023 Super Bowl and their first actual concert in eight years. Rihanna has agreed to perform several songs at a pre-wedding party hosted by an Indian billionaire. According to reports, Mukesh Ambani brought together a host of celebrities in the small town of Jamnagar on Friday, March 1, 2024, four months before his son’s official wedding. India Today , The American singer arrived at the site with her dancers and her set to perform her biggest hits.

Between 8 to 9 million dollars

In the video shared on social networks by the guests of this lavish party, we can see Rihanna dancing We found love, Umbrella Or all of the lights, And the star didn’t skimp on the outfits or the choreography to give Anant Ambani and his future wife Radhika Merchant an unforgettable show. There were fireworks in the concert.

According to India Today, Rihanna would have been paid between $8 and $9 million to perform the show. But she wasn’t the only star present during the evening: Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Picha and Ivanka Trump were also among the guests, notes associated Press ,

According to the estimate of forbesWith an estimated net worth of $115 billion, Mukesh Ambani is the tenth richest man in the world. He heads the Reliance Industries group specializing in the petrochemical industry. Among the properties owned by the Ambani family is a 27-storey private building in Mumbai, three heliports, a 160-car garage and even a private cinema room.

In 2018, during a similar party for his daughter’s wedding, the billionaire had the privilege of welcoming Beyoncé, this time for a private concert. “Queen B” would have been paid $4 million for this performance, half of what Rihanna was paid India Today, Today, the young woman from Barbados dedicates herself to her children and her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty. His last studio album was released in 2016, as was his last solo tour.