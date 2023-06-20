After car chaos on Saturday, Werchter overtakes bicycles on Sunday: endless traffic jams at the bicycle parking lot (Binneland)

A remarkably large number of people decided to cycle to the festival grounds in Wercher for the TW Classic on Sunday. Not only were the bicycle parking lots full, almost every empty space in Werchter was occupied by bicycles.

Hours of traffic jams on Saturday curtailed the festive joy for many visitors to Werchter Boutique. Because they had to wait in line for so long to get a place in their car, some visitors were unable to be part of the performance. “Come by public transport or bike”, the organization urged.

Bicycles were also parked near the chapel.

On Sunday, a remarkably large number of people listened and chose the bicycle as a means of transportation. According to Hacht’s mayor Steven Swiggers (OpenVLD), a trend has been visible for some time. “More and more people are taking their bicycles to get to the festival grounds,” he replies. “That in itself is very positive, but car parks certainly need to be able to handle it.” This last capacity problem mainly appeared around 4.30 pm. This time, for example, there were endless traffic jams at some bicycle parking lot. Visitor Krystle replied, “We’ve never experienced anything like this before.” “We have been coming to the pasture by bike for so long, but now they clearly couldn’t handle it. Not only were there very few employees, there were also very few nadars to keep the bicycles. (continue reading below photo)

The bicycle parking lots were full.

It is impossible to calculate the exact number of people who go to the cycling festival. Because in addition to the many cyclists in the official bicycle parking areas, bicycles were parked in almost every free space in Werchter. It would be exciting to find your own bicycle after a Bruce Springsteen concert.

