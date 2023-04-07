After cheating on Shakira, Piqué is betrayed by his girlfriend, says website

After cheating on Shakira with model Clara Chía, it seems Gerard Piqué’s turn has come to taste his own poison. According to international press vehicles, such as the Spanish “El Comercio”, the player’s current girlfriend has a secret affair with Pep Guardiola.

There is still no official information about the case, but the rumors start controversial by themselves. Even so, the whole soap opera of the end of the marriage between Piqué and Shakira gains a new chapter every day, as in the singer’s hints in song lyrics or when one of the singer’s children placed a witch on the balcony of the house where they lived.

Now the hints and speculations have given way to new controversies. After cheating, Piqué himself was betrayed, according to the international press. As the old saying goes “the world goes round”. This time, it spun too fast! The international football star would have spent just seven months with the student before discovering the new affair.

As if the story wasn’t bizarre enough, the fact that the betrayal happened to Pep Guardiola makes everything even more embarrassing. He is a very important figure in Piqué’s career.

The current Manchester City manager was also a Barcelona manager and evidently worked with Shakira’s ex. Even so, he was the one who boosted the athlete’s career in his early years in the sport. In a way, Pep propelled Piqué into one of the biggest clubs in the world. It’s like being betrayed by your own godfather.

Still, it is important to note that there is no manifestation or sign from Gerard and Clara that there is something wrong between them. Social media posts follow normally. Everything is just a rumor for now.

DOWN HILL

A video of Piqué, posted on Sunday, April 2, started to go viral and caused a huge controversy. In it, the former player claims that the singer did not think about his and Clara Chía’s mental health when releasing the songs (“TQG”; “Monotonía” and “BZZRAP VOL.53”) in which she speaks openly about the separation. He indirectly blamed the Colombian and blasted the fans:

“I don’t want to get into this subject (of the songs), but people don’t think about the consequences that things can have on a mental level, they don’t think about the other person. What can happen? Someone commit suicide? Really, I am disappointed with what society is.”

Soon after, Piqué insulted Latin America and said his life had become hell, saying that one has no responsibility. Without naming Shakira and referring to her as her “her ex”, he declared:

“My ex is from Latin America. Y ‘ all don’t know what I got on social media from her fans. Many barbarities. They don’t care about anything, they are people who don’t have a life. But I don’t really care because they’re people I’ll never meet, I treat them like robots.”

HOW IT ALL BEGAN

Shakira and Piqué announced their separation in July 2022. The singer was betrayed by her ex-partner, who took over the relationship with student Clara Chía less than a month later. At the time, it was suspected that the two had been in relationships since 2019, but the information was not confirmed.

After the news surfaced, Shakira released several songs with “indirect” to Piqué and both began to exchange barbs.

The first of them was “Monotonía”, in which the Colombian appears totally vulnerable. Then came “BZZRAP Music Sessions Vol.53”, in which she speaks openly about the controversies, betrayal and even shades Clara. Then, his most recent partnership, “TQG” with Karol G, which celebrates the end and often mentions the attitudes of a garbage boy.

Piqué also worked on the indirect. In a radio program, he mocked the fact that Shakira spoke about Cassio and Rolex watch brands, as the Colombian mentions that he changed a better ‘brand’ for the other, referring to betrayal.

Another remarkable moment happened when Shakira put a witch in front of her ex-mother-in-law’s house with the controversial song playing. Clara, in this whole story, said she was depressed and affected by everything that happened and by the hate she has received on social media since the whole controversy came to light.

