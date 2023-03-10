After discovering betrayal, Khloé Kardashian is back in contact with her ex-boyfriend

The influencer Khloé Kardashian returned to contact with the basketball player Tristan Thompson

This past Wednesday, the 8th, an American newspaper revealed that Khloe Kardashianwould not have had contact with her ex-boyfriend again Tristan Thompson.

According to the Entertainment Tonight vehicle, the influencer would be supporting the basketball player after his mother’s death in January.

A source told the American newspaper commented that Khloé and the Kardashians “have been sending flowers, keeping them engaged, and making sure they are loved and supported.”

“Khloé has been very conscious of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone and she is always doing her best to help them cope with this tragic loss. She has been an incredible support system.”commented the source.

On the part of Tristan, the person heard by the American newspaper still revealed: “Tristan wants to show the world, Khloé, his mother – who is his guardian angel – the man and father he can be, now more than ever.”.

In relation to the two children of Tristan and Khloé, the informant even commented: “Both Tristan and Khloé are extremely hands-on parents and True is loving being the big sister to her little brother.”.

In January 2022, Khloé discovered that Trsitan had a child with another woman outside of the relationship.

However, in August, the second child of Tristan and Khloé was born, who had been conceived through a surrogate before the betrayal was revealed.

Wow!

This past Wednesday, kim kardashian left her followers drooling when she shared photos on her Instagram wearing a tight look.

The model appeared sporting good shape by showing off her six pack in a minimal look consisting of a silver top and a tight skirt of the same color.