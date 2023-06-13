After fan complaints, Jain Smit wonders: ‘When are you doing it right?’

On Instagram, a frustrated Jain Smit is wondering when he’ll be able to fix it.

Jan Smith

Jan Smit is happy over the years with his great love: Lisa from Volendam. He has a great family with three kids and the dog Rio! Jan and Lisa are the parents of three beautiful children: Fame, Emma and Sun. Jaan regularly shares the best pictures of his family! It’s a good thing too.

wonderful evening for their daughters

His daughters Emma and Fame had a wonderful evening together last week. The Gori sisters had a dreamy evening that they won’t soon forget. Jan and Lisa’s daughters were at their idol Harry Styles’ concert. A proud father Jan Smit shared a beautiful picture of his daughters on social media. You can see that photo here!

complaints

While his daughters put out flowers, it was a different story for Jaan: He was at work! This time he performed not in the Netherlands, but in neighboring Belgium.

And with that we end the weekend in Hasselt! It was nice and sultry…’ Jaan writes on his social media. Jaan looks to have a very successful evening and his fans also thought it was a huge success! However, there are 2 fans who were a little less excited about it…

Two fans thought Jan spent too much time reading notes and photos from fans. Fan Nancy said, “Definitely you could have sung 2-3 more songs.” Jan wonders: when are you really doing it right?