After Fifteen Years, Man Still Charged With Three Rapes Thanks To Ingenious DNA Research

An American man has been exposed as the perpetrator fifteen years after a series of rapes. Investigators approached it cleverly: They extracted his DNA from utensils and drinking cups at his work without arousing suspicion among co-workers.

The case revolves around four assaults on women aged 23 to 44 that took place between August 2007 and December 2008 on Terminal Street in the Charlestown neighborhood of the US city of Boston. One of them raped a person after getting a ride at night. Another thought to board a taxi after a school reunion, but actually ended up in the car of a man he later described as his previous victim. She was also raped. Like the two similar incidents, one of rape and one of attempted rape, the perpetrator was described as a youth in his twenties. But investigators didn’t find a suspect.

It became a cold case, after which the investigation was resumed last year. This was because DNA material of the perpetrator was found in all the incidents. Even with the latest techniques for DNA comparison, investigators were still hopeful of a breakthrough. They looked primarily to Matthew Nilo, a 35-year-old man who had already come across their research. The man, who lives in New Jersey and works at a New York law firm, was put under surveillance and during an event organized by his employer, investigators managed to collect utensils and drinking cups that Nilo used. had touched

His DNA material was found to match four incidents. He is facing three cases of rape, two cases of kidnapping, one case of assault with intent to rape and one case of assault and battery. He was arrested and held on $500,000 bail. If he coughs, he can go home, but he will have to wear a GPS tracker, surrender his passport and stay away from the victims and the street where it all happened.