After his stellar performance at Glastonbury, it seems unimaginable that Elton John will actually retire



Elton John on the main stage at Glastonbury Festival, Sunday 25 June. Image Getty Images

The last tour of British pop star Elton John (76) will end on Saturday. He announced his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in January 2018 – named after one of his most famous 1973 albums. Then Elton John was a little worried about his health.

The world tour was to last for three years, but the plan got seriously confused due to Corona. Now we are five and a half years old and more than three hundred the farewellBorn as Reginald Dwight in 1947, concerts will continue before the pop star takes to a concert stage for the last time in Stockholm on Saturday.

But anyone who saw him wave goodbye to the British public at Glastonbury Festival in County Somerset last Sunday (via BBC television) could hardly have imagined it was actually a goodbye. There he was, sitting behind his piano in a shiny golden suit. Hit song after hit from the seventies, and singing in a way we weren’t familiar with for decades.

What was particularly surprising about the performance was that he finally found peace between takes. At Glastonbury – where nearly a quarter of a million festival-goers gathered in front of the main stage – Elton John’s voice was better than it had been in years. Not only did he have an excellent voice, but his setlist was also adapted for the occasion: his heyday, with even more songs from the seventies. Of the 21 issues passed, only three were from 1980 onwards. was the most recent cold heart, In 2021 he had a hit with singer Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa was not there, to the obvious disappointment of Elton John. Their choice of guest singers was really the only thing that could be said about this Glastonbury performance. Of the Soul Trio Gabriels, only Jacob Lusk sang. Do you? ray for love With the true gospel feel of the original. However, it featured Elton John – who has been accompanied for half a century by drummer Nigel Olsson, guitarist Davy Johnstone and percussionist Ray Cooper, among others – requesting that he not call on contemporaries such as Paul McCartney who are watching on stage.

biopic



Elton John has always been inspired by the pop music of today, not yesterday or the day after, which he wanted to highlight at Glastonbury. However, he was professional enough to realize that his oldest songs are the most loved. especially after the successful biopic rocket Man From 2019, which ended with one last really cool song of his: I’m still standing from 1983 – which also had a strong run at Glastonbury.

In addition to that film, an autobiography has been published since the announcement of his farewell tour: MeIn which the singer almost wants to leave the eighties (alcoholism and drug addiction) and the nineties (with rehab but looking for form) without shame and self-mockery.

Glastonbury focused on his work done in the 1970s: your song, tiny Dancer, rocket Man, and many other immortal songs for which Bernie Taupin provided the lyrics more than fifty years ago. You could actually say that even Elton John’s concert at Glastonbury was a tribute to Taupin.

Magic



Elton John, who had indicated at his first audition in the late 1960s that he could not write songs himself, found in Taupin the perfect composition partner. The magic of this duo is one of the great wonders of pop history.

From 1977 onwards they occasionally tried without each other, but Taupin’s songs could not do without John’s music, while the singer quickly sounded a bit mellow and sentimental without Taupin’s help. how successful is his song can you Feel the Love (1994) from the film The Lion King Done, there’s some dullness to it that most John/Taupin songs manage to escape.

The pair composed dozens of pop classics that, unlike the work of many contemporaries, are not solo generation They’re alive, as proven by the best young audience singing in front of Glastonbury. Will it really be the last? Didn’t Elton John say there thatPerhaps‘ Was this his last concert on British soil? It seems that his performance is not over and his audience is not with him.

3x Prime Numbers in Elton John’s Works

Tiny Dancer (1971) in his autobiography Me Elton John admits he really liked the song because of the film almost Famous since 2000. The song was still a success thanks to Cameron Crowe’s film, while it more or less flopped in 1971. Elton John rarely played it before 2000, only after the film did it become a standard part of his set list. Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (1974) Also a song about which Elton John was initially skeptical. He really wanted to give it to Engelbert Humperdinck. Ringo Starr had to persuade him to release it himself. George Michael sang it with Elton John Live Support (1985) and together they released the Definitive Live Version in 1991. I’m Still Standing (1983) The last really good rock ‘n roll song by the John/Taupin duo, who would eventually make an album together again after a five-year separation: too little for zero, Five years later, Elton John finally had another major hit. This 1983 song has remained a people’s favorite for over forty years.