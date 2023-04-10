After John Wick 4, Keanu Reeves’ next film will be very different and was disputed by streaming – News of cinema

Keanu Reeves’ new film is called Outcome and will feature the star in a very different style from John Wick.

Star of one of the most acclaimed action franchises in the history of cinema, Keanu Reeves had another great hit – with the public and critics – with John Wick 4: Baba Yaga, which arrived in 2023 in cinemas and has already guaranteed the continuity of its universe on the screens. But not only does the star’s career live as a “professional assassin” and, in addition to the next productions in the franchise, we will see him back on screen in a very different work.

Titled Outcome, the new film is a dark comedy that will be directed by and starred by Jonah Hill, two-time Oscar nominee (The Wolf of Wall Street and The Man Who Changed the Game). With Keanu Reeves as co-star, the production of Outcome was highly disputed and who took it was Apple, which will release the feature on its streaming – although a premiere in theaters is not completely out of the question either.

What is the story of the Keanu Reeves movie?

Despite following a very different genre from the John Wick franchise, Outcome will have its dark and mysterious side. In the long, Keanu Reeves will play a tormented Hollywood star who becomes blackmailed with a mysterious and threatening video of his past. With that, he will be forced to dive deep into his own story and confront his demons.

For now, there is still no official information about the premiere date of Outcome, but the most likely thing is that the feature will only be released in 2024.

Will Keanu Reeves continue in John Wick?

Although the end of John Wick 4 left many possibilities open for the future of our beloved protagonist. John Wick 5 has not yet been officially confirmed, but both Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski have been open to the prospect of bringing the killer back in future productions.

“You have to see how the public responds to what we did. The only reason we got the chance to make these movies is that people liked what we did. So I guess we have to wait and see how the public responds to that. I hope they like it,” said the Matrix star in an interview with Total Film.

While the direct continuation of John Wick has not yet gained updates, fans of the franchise can rest assured: the end has not yet arrived and, soon, we will have new derivative productions. The first is The Continental, an Amazon Prime Video spin-off series, which will star Mel Gibson and is expected to debut in 2023.

In addition, there is also the film Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas and with a special participation by Keanu Reeves.