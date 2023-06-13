After legal battle with ex Johnny Depp: Amber Heard reappears at film festival in Sicily

movieAmber Heard (37) will be seen at Taormina Film Festival in Sicily to promote her new film ‘In the Fire’. This is her first public appearance since her legal battle with ex Johnny Depp.

The thriller Into the Fire, starring Amber Heard as a leading psychiatrist, will premiere at the Teatro Antico di Taormina on June 24 during the 69th Sicilian Film Festival. Amber Heard is doing everything she can to attract attention to her film career following her legal battle with ex Johnny Depp and will hence be promoting her film for the first time in a long time. Heard will attend the film festival with film director Conor Allin and collaborator Eduardo Nori.

It is noteworthy that she is now making headlines. She recently quietly moved to Spain with her daughter, Oonagh, three months after her court defeat. It seemed she was in no rush to return to work, but in a recent interview, she said she has no plans to give up on her film career and confirmed that new projects are still in the pipeline. She will also be seen in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ later this year.

(read more below photo)

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in better times. © Corbis via Getty Images



Set in 1899, ‘In the Fire’ follows a 38-year-old American psychiatrist who tries to help a troubled child on a wealthy Colombian farm after accusations that the child is the devil. As the woman tries to analyze the child, nefarious events ensue and her “cure” becomes a race to save the little boy from the wrath of her fellow citizens, and perhaps herself.

The Taormina Film Festival will take place in Sicily from June 23 to July 1, 2023, beginning with the Pavarotti Forever opening gala at the Teatro Antico di Taormina, benefiting the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation. The evenings feature clips from concerts and documentaries featuring special guests and celebrities from both the opera and pop worlds.

Look Amber Heard poses for photos with fans in Spain

Read this also.

Amber Heard reacts to Hollywood exit for first time: “I still have plans for movies”

Interview. Johnny Depp Looks Back On Process With Ex Amber Heard: “Suddenly I Realized I Was Being Canceled” (+)

Has Amber Heard Left Hollywood Forever?