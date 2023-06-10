After major accidents in recent months: the black square becomes (slightly) safer for cyclists (Ghent)

At the intersection near Keysport, the Roads and Traffic Agency will make some adjustments next week. These come after a number of serious accidents involving cyclists in recent months. Stop lines move backwards and traffic light control changes.

For some time now the intersection of Keizerspoort and Brusselsportstraat has been on the Flemish government’s list of ‘black points’. Unfortunately, it has been in the news several times in recent months. In March, a thirteen-year-old boy was hit by a truck, after which he was in mortal danger for some time. A few weeks later, another moped rider was slightly injured. Some action groups even organized an occupation to increase the insecurity of the intersection.

Now the Roads and Traffic Agency is intervening. Three adjustments will be made to the intersection next week. First and foremost, stop lines are going backwards for motorized traffic. As a result, cyclists have a clear view of motorists. As a result, the light control is also adjusted so that it does not turn green before other road users have left the intersection. Third, cyclists will also have flashing lights to alert drivers. (continue reading below photo)

Recently some action groups occupied the intersection to advocate for more road safety.

no big deal right now

Adjustments to the stop line will take place this week, Friday through Saturday night. Traffic can pass through narrow lanes. Next Wednesday, June 14, the adjusted traffic lights will be in place. On that day, the police will divert traffic at the intersection.

But to make the intersection completely safe and conflict-free, major work is needed, for which there is currently a paucity of space. “We are currently studying the possibilities,” says Flemish Minister of Mobility Lidia Peeters (OpenVLD). “There’s no time yet.”

