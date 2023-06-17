After more than 35 years, Hermann Brusselman (65) now has short hair: “It was as dead as a door”

Since 1986, Hermann Brusselmann has – in his own words – been walking around with his hair down to his ass, and “that eventually gets in the way”. So the 65-year-old author decided to change her hairstyle after so long.

It was characteristic of the Brusselmans, their major haircut. A shade grayer in recent years, but always longer. From 1986 to be exact. In his column for HUMO, the author states that he was more than tired of it. “My hair was dull, dead like a doornail. It broke all over,” he tells us the day after the haircut. “He’s been hanging in there for 37 years, hasn’t he?”

It also requires some maintenance, such as a haircut. “It was always so much work, washing and using conditioner.” In addition, his son Ramon, born in February, also found a toy in his father’s long hair. “My son always used to grab my hair and his fists were full. Recently I thought: ok now i’m really fed up, It was cut yesterday. I look completely different now, it feels a bit strange. But this is much better, fresher too. And maybe now I’m less likely to be recognized and approached.

Doesn’t he lose part of his image without his long locks? He doesn’t care much. “I’ve always been someone who doesn’t want an image at all. After all, as the expression goes, I am always completely myself. or in brusselsman: “Fuck the image.”