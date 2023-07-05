After multiple successful movies, 2 ‘Spider-Man’ series are now in the works — they’re here

Several films are planned including kraven the hunter, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spiderverse and the fourth film starring Tom Holland. However, in this article, we will be talking about the upcoming series which unfortunately has not been given a release date yet.

silk: spider society

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, also known as SSU, will be expanded with a series about the character Silk, who occasionally plays a leading role in the comic books of the same name. Silk, also known as Cindy Moon, was bitten by a radioactive spider and spent several years in a cell.

She will break out of her prison and look for her family in the series. The subtitle of the program suggests that this version of Silk will be a spin-off. beyond the spider-verseBut it is not clear whether this silk will be the same one seen in the upcoming film spider woman,

spider man noir

In Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse Nic Cage voices Spider-Man Noir, a special character who could have come straight out of an animated version of Film Noir. There will be a series about this character, but unfortunately very little is known about it yet.

The live-action series is being developed by Oren Uziel, but has reportedly been put on hold until the Hollywood writers’ strike ends.