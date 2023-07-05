After multiple successful movies, 2 ‘Spider-Man’ series are now in the works — they’re here

The collaboration between Sony and Marvel Studios has resulted in the hugely popular revival of Spider-Man in several forms. It’s logical that several film projects about the ‘friendly neighborhood spider’ are now being made, including two series about famous personalities from the comics universe.

Several films are planned including kraven the hunter, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spiderverse and the fourth film starring Tom Holland. However, in this article, we will be talking about the upcoming series which unfortunately has not been given a release date yet.

silk: spider society

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, also known as SSU, will be expanded with a series about the character Silk, who occasionally plays a leading role in the comic books of the same name. Silk, also known as Cindy Moon, was bitten by a radioactive spider and spent several years in a cell.

She will break out of her prison and look for her family in the series. The subtitle of the program suggests that this version of Silk will be a spin-off. beyond the spider-verseBut it is not clear whether this silk will be the same one seen in the upcoming film spider woman,

spider man noir

In Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse Nic Cage voices Spider-Man Noir, a special character who could have come straight out of an animated version of Film Noir. There will be a series about this character, but unfortunately very little is known about it yet.

The live-action series is being developed by Oren Uziel, but has reportedly been put on hold until the Hollywood writers’ strike ends.

