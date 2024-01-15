After Olympia’s victory and Motagua’s shock, there is a new leader

Olimpia remains unbeaten in the Clausura 2024 and defeated Genesis at the start of the second round.

Honduran National League The second round has started without any surprises as the favorites have won and the race at the top continues to be tough. ending 2024, He Olympia Sports Club Date 10 was the big winner as he won, liked and defeated Produce Of Comayaguawho left Tegucigalpa with a 4–0 scoreline defeated by the three-time champions of Honduras.

The Lions, who played 42 games without losing in the domestic tournament, took the lead in the competition and became leaders for the first time, as although they share the points MotaguaThey have a better goal difference. Olympia Reached 20 points, the same as the Cyclones team that was held without a goal earlier in their trip olancho F.C., marathonFor their part, they won their first game away from home by defeating Kolor by a narrow margin. wolves upnfm,