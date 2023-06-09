After reading this article, this beautiful island is also on your bucket list!

Sun, sea and beach, and much more. In addition to plenty of beaches with clear blue water, there’s plenty of art, culture, great music, food and drink. Curacao! Enjoy this versatile island with Michelle. Bet you feel like packing your bags?!

relaxed atmosphere

Michelle: “You immediately notice after arriving in Curaçao that the atmosphere is surprisingly relaxed and relaxed. welcome everywhere bone beanie: Welcome! And that’s how I feel right away: more than welcome! The people are cheerful and super friendly. written on hotel room mirror: ‘No rush, no worries, you’re on island time!’ I will be very well connected to it during this stay. It’s not difficult at all, especially not in this weather: always nice and warm, a nice breeze and sun.

good food and drink

“It’s also not unimportant – you can eat delicious food everywhere. From hip and chic restaurants to atmospheric shops and Truckee Di Pan. A kind of food truck that opens in the evening and where you can get delicious food until late at night.” There are several of them on the island. The one that really stands out in my opinion is The Don. They have full food boxes with pizza, burgers and fries, steak and prawns. Lick your fingers! Fish lovers Casas di Pischado Purunchi is a must for. It’s a converted fisherman’s house with an open-air waterfront restaurant. The fish enters the restaurant on one side, is cleaned and prepared on the other and then served fresh on your plate Is. Definitely not a fancy affair, but insanely delicious! A somewhat hipper restaurant is BKLYN. Everything here revolves around quality and relaxed atmosphere. 90’s hip-hop is played and the shared food menu features dishes like what you might find in a trendy Brooklyn New York restaurant. Tip: Fried banana bread for dessert. How good!”

Even more great food:

* “Calio Crudos y Parilla. This restaurant opened in April 2023 and became an instant hit. They serve raw dishes (think BBQ) and grilled dishes.

* “Serka Tanchi. A great spot for breakfast, brunch or lunch if you fancy a comfort food like waffles with fried chicken.

* “The Blue View Sunset Terrace has the most beautiful view of the clear blue bay. Tip: Take pictures of the beautiful view while you savor the local delicacy iguana.

* “Restaurant and Cafe Gouverneur de Rouville is a very famous restaurant in an authentic Curaçao building in front of the colorful houses of Handelskade. Kesi yena, a baked cheese with spicy minced filling, is delicious here.

colorful willemstad

“The most famous image of Curaçao is that of the colorful houses on Handelskade. Actually they are more beautiful than the picture. But the whole city is full of color and art. You see beautiful street art everywhere. You’ll find most works of art together in the Otrabanda and Pietermaai districts. Don’t feel like walking? Another ideal way to discover Willemstad is by tuk-tuk!”

music and culture

“At the Museo de Tambu Shon Cola and the Museo Kai Orgel you can see that the history, music and culture of Curaçao are intertwined. Tent is the main music stream on the island. An ancient tradition of music and dance, once introduced by slaves in Africa. Sounds great, the stories of slavery that come with it are less pretty. The same applies to Kai Orgel. Behind this musical instrument – which is a cross between a piano and an organ – there is also a dark history. In the Kura Hulanda Museum they show impressively what the slave trade was like. From the capture of slaves in Africa, it still has an influence on Curaçao today.

parties and events

“Music also covers parties and events. And they know a lot about it on the island! The Curaçao International Blue Seas Festival was going on during our visit. This annual free festival that takes place in April is all about the blues. World Artists from around the world perform on various stages in the cozy Petermai neighborhood. Big party!”

Other Special Events:

* “Carnival. One of the biggest events of the year. Expect colorful parades, parties and lots of fun. This Caribbean party coincides with the Dutch Carnival.

* “Since 2010 there is an annual North Sea Jazz Festival as we know it in the Netherlands. Top artists who have performed here include Lionel Richie, John Legend, Usher, Stevie Wonder and many more. The event has been rescheduled for 2023 Has been cancelled, but rescheduled for late August 2024.

* “The Kaya Kaya festival is scheduled for September 2. A big party for people living in Otrobanda and for everyone who wants to party. The neighborhood will be beautified with murals and other art for the festival.

* “Also, every day there is a party somewhere on the island, especially on Mambo Beach. Ready to dance? To go!”

beach

“And of course you go to the beaches of Curaçao. There are more than 35 of them. All unique, with their own character and charm. The most famous is Mambo Beach. A long beach with many beach clubs and restaurants. If you fancy a vivacious day at the beach filled with fun then this is the ideal place. There are small beaches and bays on the west coast. My personal favorite is Playa Laguna, hidden between two bays in Westpunt. While swimming I saw a turtle passing by. Don’t forget your snorkel gear! Another nice beach is the Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino Beach, where we stayed. This hotel is definitely recommended: it’s well equipped and the cocktails they serve on your beach bed are delicious. Extra nice: They have their own Starbucks.”

Do you also feel like visiting this beautiful island? see curacao.com/nl/