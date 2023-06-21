After reconciling with Britney Spears, mother Lynn pleads for forgiveness for sister Jamie Lynn as well. celebrities

celebritiesA month ago, Britney Spears (41) buried Hattrick with her mother Lynne Spears (68). The latter now hopes for a family reunion. She wants the pop star to reunite with her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 32. But it is not that simple as it seems.

“Lynn begged Britney to make amends with her sister Jamie Lynn,” a source told the Daily Mail. The pop star’s mother knows Britney misses her sister and says it’s mutual. According to a source, the sisters will look to end their long-standing feud. It’s mainly Britney who has doubts about the reunion. “She still feels that Jamie Lynn is the one who blew it. So she wants to apologize to her sister first.” The source also added that the American singer definitely won’t be the first one to lend a helping hand.

Lynn Spears is now completely focused on bonding with her daughter. “She knows it will take time to mend the relationship,” the source said. But still, the pop star’s mother is striving for a family reunion. So she is busy figuring out how she can make it possible.

years of conflict

For the last three years, the “Toxic” singer had a serious dispute with his relatives. The feud began when a fight broke out against her father Jamie Spears’ reign. “My father may have started the trusteeship, but my mother gave him the idea,” Brittany said. In a 22-minute video, Starr claimed that her parents “conspired to take control of her finances.” Tara explained that she felt betrayed by her mother. In addition, he has lashed out at her sister Jamie Lynn several times in the past, who in turn routinely mocks the singer.

Last month, Britney met her mother. He wrote on Instagram, “My dear Mama came to the door yesterday after three years… It’s been a long time.” “With family you always have to settle fights, and time heals all wounds! I am now able to say everything I held back for so long and I feel blessed that we can make amends.” Were able. She ended with a declaration of love: “I love you so much!”

Look Britney Spears’ husband has faced all the criticism the singer has

Read also:

Britney Spears lashes out at sister Jamie Lynn: “Are you really going to tell me how hard it was to be my sister?”

Britney Spears Confirms Reconciliation With Mom Lynn in Moving Instagram Post: “Finally Able to Say Everything”

Reconciliation in the making? Britney Spears welcomes mom Lynn home for the first time in years