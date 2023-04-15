After several refusals, find out who will be the artists who will perform at the coronation of King Charles III

The names of the artists who will perform at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker have been revealed

This Friday, the 14th, more details of the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla Parker were revealed. This time, the artists who will perform at the event had their names released.

Among the headliners at the event are the singer Katy Perry and the singer Lionel Richie. Both are judges on the music competition show American Idol and participate in charities supported by the King. Also performing prominently at the ceremony is the Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

In addition to these names, the pop group Take That, the opera singer Sir Bryan Terfelthe singer Freya Ridings and the pianist Alexis Ffrench will perform at the coronation.

“The show will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth (British community of nations),” said the BBC statement announcing the musical attractions.

It is worth remembering that several artists said they refused to participate in the event. names like Elton John, Harry Styles and the ‘Spice Girls’ would have no agenda to attend the event.

Already artists like Adele It is Ed Sheeran refused the invitation to perform at the ceremony without giving justifications to the Palace.

He goes!

This week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry will be present at the coronation of his father and stepmother.

However, Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle will not attend the event and will remain in the United States with their children Archie It is Lilibeth.