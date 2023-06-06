After severe disruption: Trains are running again from Amsterdam

Trains are running again from the Dutch capital Amsterdam. There was a fault in the air traffic control post since Sunday evening, but it was rectified at around 9 am on Monday morning.

When the first train started this morning, there was a loud hue and cry. On Sunday afternoon, there was a fault in the air traffic control post. After some time the fault went away, but by the evening it came back. On the night from Sunday to Monday, no trains operated from the Dutch capital Amsterdam and from the station at Schiphol Airport. Dutch railway company NS called on commuters in and around Amsterdam to arrange other transport or postpone their train journeys overnight from Sunday to Monday.

On Sunday evening, Harry Styles performed at the Ziggo Dome, a concert hall in Amsterdam southeast. Due to the breakdown, many concertgoers who had arrived by train had to arrange for other transportation to go home. Those who failed to do so could live temporarily in Zigo Dome. Water was distributed around midnight. Those stuck at the concert could also sit on chairs and charge their phones.

The problems also disrupted rail traffic to Antwerp, Brussels, Berlin and Frankfurt. Now the problem has been resolved and the first trains are running again.

A ProRail spokesman says the cause of the fault has still not been determined, but that “emergency measures” allowed train traffic to resume at 9am. The Amsterdam traffic control post was linked to the central post in Utrecht, from where Amsterdam’s staff operated the post. According to the network operator, commuters should take note of disruptions such as short and unhygienic trains in the morning. In the rest of the Netherlands, trains follow the timetable as closely as possible.