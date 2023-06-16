After sixties Venduin washes up on beach, police launch call for identification (De Haan)

Federal police are still searching for the identity of the man who was found on a beach in Venduin on June 7. That is why the search notice has now been issued.

On Wednesday, 7 June, the body of an unidentified man was found on the beach of Venduin. “To date, this person has not been identified,” the federal police said. That’s why now a search notice has been issued, in which the person’s picture and his clothes are also included. The post-mortem revealed that the person died due to drowning.

epileptic

The person concerned is between 60 and 65 years old, of normal build and about 1.75 meters tall. “He has short brown hair and a gray beard and moustache. The man had surgery for a cleft lip and had a prosthetic skull,” federal police said. Notable: He followed treatment for epilepsy and also took the drug topiramate with the brand name Topamax.

When the man was found on the beach, he was wearing a navy blue collared T-shirt by red and blue Tom Taylor, size XXL. Brown Ecco shoes of size 44 were hanging from his feet.

Anyone with tips can report them online at the Federal Police website or via the 0800/30.300 numbers.