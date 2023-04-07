After surgery, Juju Ferrari shows little waist and refutes suspicions of having removed a rib | News

Influencer Juju Ferrari received criticism when showing the result of the new plastic surgeries in a post on Instagram. Accustomed to dealing with hate, the model recorded a story defending herself after followers raised suspicion about a possible rib removal.

“I didn’t remove any ribs and I didn’t do this procedure. I know there are a lot of haters who end up saying a lot of nonsense on the internet and I want to clarify. This is the result of the lipo and the abdominoplasty, it’s still super swollen. We still have a huge process reduction,” he said.

According to Juju, the surgeries were performed to reduce the curves of her body. Fan of socialite Kim Kardashian, the influencer decided to follow in the footsteps of the American celebrity ‘becoming more dry’.

2 of 6 Juju Ferrari impresses with her slim waist — Photo: CO Assessoria Juju Ferrari impresses with her slim waist — Photo: CO Assessoria

With the drastic change in measurements, the bombardment of criticism in the comments of the post was due to the influencer’s followers suspecting that she had removed the rib, and thus, lied about having only performed the abdominoplasty and liposuction.

Juju Ferrari clarified the doubts of the followers and responded to the offensive comments. “I didn’t take my rib, I don’t need to lie about what I do or make up stories. I’m feeling good about myself, my self-esteem is up there. If you want to believe the lie, there’s nothing I can do. But, seriously, I just did the tummy tuck and the lipo”, he concluded.

The influencer is still not completely healed, extra care will still be needed with the new shape.

