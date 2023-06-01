After the fifth Golden Shoe, Gabriel Gralo also wants to win his fifth national title: “I feel myself stronger every year” (Brussels)

RSCA Futsal is preparing for its first national title under the new flag, after a 1–5 win over FT Antwerp, Halle-Gooik has already won the national championship six times. Gabriel Grelo (37) was awarded the Golden Shoe for the fifth time on Sunday and is planning a new party on Friday at the Alfa Sun Indoor Arena in Roosdal.

RSCA Futsal beat FTA 1-5 at Het Roi. So Sinjoren appears ripe for the slaughter, as purple and white fans seek to turn the Alpha Sun Indoor Arena into a cauldron while the team floats on clouds as well. For example, at Berchem, Diogo scored his 100th goal in Belgium, while Diego Roncaglio was voted best goalkeeper, Luca Cragnaz was named coach of the year and captain Gabriel Grillo was allowed to show off the Golden Shoe for the fifth time. At Erasmus in Anderlecht, where the trophies were awarded during a gala.

Gabriel Grelo is under contract for another year but is not looking to stay just yet. “As a 37-year-old guy it may sound weird, but I feel like I’m getting a little stronger every year. Is it not so in the case of fine wine also?” The figurehead of the defending champion cackles with laughter. “I am honored by my election, which is certainly also the merit of the whole team. A Golden Shoe is nice, but a new national title is central. We want to participate in the Champions League again next season, So we have no choice but to take the title. In Berchem we won to a sold out hall in the lions’ den. It’s a packed house on Fridays too, but this time we are enjoying home advantage. In this situation, a rematch awaits us in our hall next week, but this is really not an option. On Friday, we want to show our fans the measure of the champion.”

full and comprehensive core

Grelo knows how Anderlecht should pull off the sheet. “Antwerp is missing the suspended Khaled Moussaoui and therefore will not be complete. We have a wide core and are complete. Our coach can rotate with eleven players without diluting. We must continue to develop at a high pace and then Our physical prowess will surely pay off. We are brimming with confidence, however we must not underestimate the opponent either. As the underdog, Antwerp has nothing to lose and is willing to let his skin down at a high price Will sell. However, we ourselves are looking forward to the first national title in our new hall where the facilities are ideal.”