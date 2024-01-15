After the success of Everything But You, the Harry Styles-inspired The Idea of ​​Being With You could be the romantic comedy of the spring

If we were given 2 euros every time a Harry Styles-themed fanfiction was adapted into a film, we would already have 4 euros. Which, all things considered, might not be so bad.

after the franchise afterAdapted from the Wattpad series revolving around Harry Styles, Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, it will feature the idea of ​​being with you, Amazon’s adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Robin Lee. there where everything except youHaving, along with Sidney Sweeney and Glen Powell, ushered in a new era for romantic comedies, that torch may well be picked up by this film. His voice can be summarized in one question, which reflects one of the dreams of any fan worthy of the name: “What if my favorite singer saw me in the crowd and fell in love with me?”

This is not the first time that Nicholas Galitzine has started a film adaptation of a fanfiction. he recently acted my dear fucking prince, another Amazon adaptation of a self-published fanfic. As my dear fucking prince, the idea of ​​being with you There is already a good number of fans online, and since its release in 2017, the book has solidified its status as a commercial success, even spawning a whole series of fan-made merchandise. Is. products that obviously aren’t, but then again No wayInspired by the boy band One Direction.

Here’s everything we know about the idea of ​​being with you.

What are you talking about Thinking of living with you?

Hang in there, because this is no easy feat.

The film, which differs slightly from the novel, tells the story of Solenn, a 40-year-old single mother and art gallery owner whose husband left for a younger woman. (By the way: yes, Anne Hathaway now plays mom to teenagers.) After taking her daughter to the Coachella festival, she meets Hayes Campbell, a 24-year-old singer from a boy band called August Moon. They begin a secret affair before they have to face the reality of the pressures of the outside world.