After three years in prison, only suspect in Brian’s disappearance not to be prosecuted: “Incomparable decision” (Zelle)

Brian Bormes leaves his ancestral home in Zele on May 31, 2017. Since then there is no trace of him. Searches of houses and even excavations did not yield anything for a long time. , © if/svove

The arrest warrant against 48-year-old David DK had already been revoked. That was a precursor to the decision the Dendermonde Council Chamber made on Friday. David, to date the only suspect in the disappearance of Brian Bormes has not been prosecuted. “A very remarkable and incomprehensible decision,” says civil party lawyer Geert Schuppe.

On May 31, 2017, 24-year-old Brian Bormes left his ancestral home in Zele. Since then there is no trace of him. She made another anxious phone call to her mother later that day. She went in search of her son, but he was nowhere to be found. “My son is missing. I haven’t heard from him since,” the mother told TV East in 2017, shortly after the facts.

Read this also. Will any suspects be excluded from prosecution in the disappearance of Brian (24)? “apparently not enough traces of blood”

Despite a thorough investigation, the file remained stuck for years. Searches and even excavations yielded nothing for a long time, until in 2020 there was no breakthrough in the case of the missing. David comes under fire from DK investigators and is arrested and taken into custody. Till today. Dendermonde Council Chamber decided to exclude the man from prosecution.

“I don’t know why he decided this. His arrest was confirmed in March because of the serious indications of a crime. This decision comes a few weeks later. It is incomprehensible, ”says Master Schupe. “Hopefully Justification would provide more clarity. We are considering appealing against the decision.”

trail of blood

It’s also a tough one for the family. “Everything comes up again and the investigation begins again,” says cousin Kim Florin. “We are disappointed in the court. There were also evidence and traces of blood. Obviously this is not enough to prosecute anyone.

David DK’s lawyers are happy with the verdict. “He has always maintained his innocence. This is in line with what my client has always said,” says Master Nicolas Peters.

DK will not release at the moment. He was arrested in another case and is in jail.